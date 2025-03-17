TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
The National Defense Ministry says Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026 within the framework of the country's NATO commitments.
Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time
Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement / Reuters
March 17, 2025

Türkiye, on July 1, will assume command of the NATO Allied Reaction Force Amphibious Task Force Command and the Landing Force Command for the first time, the country's National Defense Ministry said.

Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement on Monday.

Recommended

"The Amphibious Task Force and Landing Force Command headquarters, along with our Marine Infantry Battalion Landing Force, will participate in the Dynamic Mariner/Flotex-25 Exercise, which will take place between March 24 and April 4, 2025, with the ships TCG Sancaktar, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Oruc Reis, and TCG Gaziantep, as well as the Route/Spain," it added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit