Trump orders 100% tariff on all movies produced outside US
The announcement comes as the White House is coming under mounting criticism over its aggressive trade policies that have seen Trump impose sweeping tariffs on countries around the globe.
"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," he added, claiming this amounted to a national security threat. / AP
May 5, 2025

President Donald Trump has said he was ordering new tariffs on all films made outside the United States, claiming Hollywood was being "devastated" by a trend of US filmmakers and studios working abroad.

"I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands," he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

Trump's post comes after China, which has taken the brunt of the US president's combative trade policies with 145 percent tariffs on many goods, said last month it would reduce the number of US films it imported.

‘A very fast death’

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States," Trump wrote on Sunday.

"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated," he added, claiming this amounted to a national security threat.

The implications for the movie industry - or how exactly the tariffs would be enacted - were not immediately clear.

There was also no mention in Trump's post of television series - an increasingly popular and profitable sector of production for the screen.

China

He also said that the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had no plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, but US officials were speaking with Chinese officials about different things.

Asked if any trade agreements would be announced this week, Trump said that could "very well be" but gave no details.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
