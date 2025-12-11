President Donald Trump's administration wants the International Criminal Court (ICC) to amend its founding document to ensure it does not investigate the Republican president and his top officials, a Trump administration official said, threatening new US sanctions on the court if it did not.

If the court does not act on this US demand and two others — dropping investigations of Israeli leaders over the war on Gaza and formally ending an earlier probe of the US troops over their actions in Afghanistan — Washington may penalise more ICC officials and could sanction the court itself, the official said.

Sanctioning the court would significantly escalate the US campaign against the ICC, which has long been criticised by US officials, including both Republicans and Democrats, who say the court infringes on US sovereignty.

The Trump administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Washington has communicated its demands to ICC members, some of whom are US allies, and has also made them known to the court.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC in 2002 as a court of last resort with the power to prosecute heads of state.

The demand and the threat to resume the US sanctions campaign towards the court have not been previously reported.

Washington fears action after Trump’s term ends

ICC judges issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli defence chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim al Masri last November for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Gaza conflict.

In March 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation in Afghanistan that included possible crimes by US troops.

Since 2021, the court has deprioritised looking into the role of the US, but it has not formally ended its probe.

To force the war tribunal to drop these charges, the US earlier this year slapped sanctions on nine ICC officials, including judges and prosecutors. But it has stopped short of imposing sanctions on the court as an entity, which would severely disrupt the tribunal's work.

"There is growing concern ... that in 2029 the ICC will turn its attention to the president, to the vice president, to the secretary of war and others, and pursue prosecutions against them," the Trump administration official said.

"That is unacceptable, and we will not allow it to happen."

The White House had no immediate comment on the matter.

Any effort to change the Rome Statute to accommodate the US demand would be slow and difficult, requiring the approval of two-thirds of the countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

"Amendments to the Rome Statute are within the prerogative of States Parties," the ICC's public affairs unit, which speaks on behalf of the court and its presidency, said in response to Reuters' questions. It did not address the question on whether Washington has reached out to seek a prosecution immunity for Trump.