WORLD
2 min read
UK accuses Israel of blocking entry to 2 British lawmakers
"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," Foreign Minister David Lammy says.
UK accuses Israel of blocking entry to 2 British lawmakers
"The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza," Lammy says. / AP
April 5, 2025

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has slammed Israel’s "unacceptable” decision to block the entry of two British lawmakers into the country.

"It is unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning that two British MPs on a parliamentary delegation to Israel have been detained and refused entry by the Israeli authorities," Lammy said in a statement on Saturday.

Stating that the UK is in contact with the MPs to support them, Lammy said he had made it "clear" to Israeli officials that "this is no way to treat British Parliamentarians."

"The UK government’s focus remains securing a return to the ceasefire and negotiations to stop the bloodshed, free the hostages and end the conflict in Gaza," it added.

The Times of Israel identified the parliament members as Abtisam Mohamed and Yuan Yang, citing officials as saying they were barred for trying to "spread hateful rhetoric against Israel."

Recommended

Israel denies claims

The Israeli Interior Ministry, however, claimed that no official delegation from the UK parliament was visiting Israel and subsequently blocked the entry of the MPs and their assistants.

The ministry alleged that the purpose of Mohamed and Yang's visit was "to document the actions of the Israeli military (attacks) and spread anti-Israel hate speech."

In February, Israel denied the entry of European Parliament lawmakers Lynn Boylan and Rima Hassan, who were visiting as part of an official delegation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi