The Palestinian group Hamas is demonstrating a willingness to take constructive steps toward making the current ceasefire in Gaza permanent, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday, calling on Israel to show the same determination.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Fidan stressed that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestine and must continue to be governed by Palestinians within a clear UN-backed framework.

“Gaza is part of Palestine, it must remain so and be treated as such,” Fidan said, urging Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid and to open all border crossings.

Egypt’s help to deliver Türkiye’s aid to Gaza

The minister also expressed appreciation for Egypt’s assistance in facilitating the delivery of Turkish humanitarian aid to Gaza and called for the swift convening of an international reconstruction conference for the war-torn enclave.