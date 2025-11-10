Türkiye's foreign minister has said he held separate talks with several US officials and his Syrian counterpart during a visit to Washington, discussing developments in Syria and Gaza, and added he saw the US understood the need for Syria to remain united.
Speaking to Turkish media after the talks, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday he was also invited to join a part of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, adding he had also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Tom Barrack.
Fidan said Ankara presented its views on Syria during the talks.
"How can the problem areas, particularly in southern and northern Syria and other regions, be managed more effectively? How can work be done on the Caesar Act? We had the opportunity to examine these issues in detail and present our views and positions," he told Turkish media outlets in the US capital.
"We then had the opportunity to discuss Türkiye's general views on Syria, opportunities for cooperation with the US, and numerous issues related to Syria's development, unity, solidarity, peace and regional security," he added.
Al Sharaa's visit was the first by a Syrian leader to the White House since the nation gained independence nearly 80 years ago.
Fidan highlighted that US Vice President JD Vance also joined their meeting, which included Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani, Rubio, Witkoff and Barrack.
Palestine, Ukraine, Iran
The minister noted that he later separately met with Witkoff and Barrack to "go over in detail" many issues, especially on Palestine.
He said the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war was also on the agenda.
"We had lengthy discussions on this matter. That is, what can be done at this critical juncture to end this war? What role can Türkiye play? How can we work with the US on this issue? Our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has some views on this matter," he said.
Fidan said they also exchanged views "extensively" on the US position in the Iran nuclear negotiations, and later he informed President Erdogan about the results of the talks.
Syria 'could face further fragmentation'
Turning to Syria, Fidan pointed out that the focus is currently on what can be done to permanently lift the sanctions — called the Syria Caesar Civilian Protection Act — to help the Syrian economy get back on its feet.
"Because some limited exemptions were made using presidential powers, paving the way for certain economic activities, (but) the law needs to be completely repealed and re-passed by Congress to bring it to a point where presidential exemptions are no longer necessary.
"It was incredibly important that the administration shared the same view and made such a recommendation to Congress. Therefore, I believe both al Sharaa's statements and our statements there are of paramount importance," he added.
Fidan emphasised that his talks were also important in terms of addressing the situation in Syria's southern Suwayda province, coordinated by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Damascus government, and in the areas where the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG, which uses the name "SDF" in northeastern Syria, are located.
"Actually, we're seeing a pattern like this: in the north, northeast and south. If the problems here aren't managed carefully, there's a possibility of a problem affecting the country's entire regional and territorial integrity. In other words, the country could face further fragmentation. It's certainly important that the Americans understand this, and I see they do.”
"In other words, it's paramount that the country be one and whole, but also that everyone has security of life and property, and that various ethnic and religious groups aren't under any pressure in this regard. Of course, there's a great effort to find this golden ratio. At the same time, they must not pose a threat to anyone. We've had serious conversations and exchanged views on this matter."