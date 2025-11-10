Trump said that Washington will do everything to make Syria successful.

Addressing reporters after meeting with al Sharaa for nearly two hours, Trump said his administration will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," hailing al Sharaa as "a very strong leader."

"He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the US president said in the Oval Office.

Trump forecasted forthcoming announcements on Syria but did not detail them, saying only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."

"He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance. He gets along very well with Türkiye, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favour of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work," he said.

"Syria is a big part of the Middle East, and I will tell you, I think it is working. And really well. We're working also with Israel, on, you know, getting along with Syria, getting along with everybody. And that's working amazingly," he added.