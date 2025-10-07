18 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV will travel to Türkiye and then Lebanon for his first trip abroad starting next month, Vatican News has announced.
"The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year," said the Vatican’s official news portal.
The visits are part of his first trip outside of Italy since becoming pope.
Leo will be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30 and then in Lebanon through December 2.
SOURCE:AA