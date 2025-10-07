TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
The visits are part of his first trip outside of Italy since becoming pope.
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Pope Leo set to visit Türkiye, Lebanon in his 1st trip abroad / Reuters
18 hours ago

Pope Leo XIV will travel to Türkiye and then Lebanon for his first trip abroad starting next month, Vatican News has announced.

"The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, has announced that Pope Leo will travel to Türkiye and Lebanon in late November and early December of this year," said the Vatican’s official news portal.

The visits are part of his first trip outside of Italy since becoming pope.

Recommended

Leo will be in Türkiye from November 27 to 30 and then in Lebanon through December 2.

RelatedTRT World - Emine Erdogan meets Pope Leo XIV, calls for stronger Christian stance on Gaza ceasefire

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support