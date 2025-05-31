Ukraine has signed a licensing agreement to use NATO's non-commercial Command and Reporting Center (CRC) System Interface software, which will allow its and the alliance's aircraft to coordinate operations within a unified digital system, Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko announced on Friday.

The CSI software is a key component of NATO's Link-16 data exchange protocol, also known as the alliance's "military Wi-Fi," and will aid in the coordination and control of Western-supplied aircraft such as the F-16 and Mirage 2000, as well as integrated air and missile defence systems such as the Patriot.

Chernohorenko said these capabilities are provided to Ukraine as part of international military assistance.

Major step

“The implementation of this system ensures full interoperability with NATO partners. We are not just dreaming of joint operations — we are making them a reality,” Chernohorenko said in a statement on Facebook.