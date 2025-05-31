WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Kiev signs licensing agreement for NATO's non-commercial software, allowing full digital interoperability.
Ukraine to integrate NATO aircraft coordination system into national defence network
Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said these capabilities are provided to Ukraine as part of international military assistance. / Reuters
May 31, 2025

Ukraine has signed a licensing agreement to use NATO's non-commercial Command and Reporting Center (CRC) System Interface software, which will allow its and the alliance's aircraft to coordinate operations within a unified digital system, Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko announced on Friday.

The CSI software is a key component of NATO's Link-16 data exchange protocol, also known as the alliance's "military Wi-Fi," and will aid in the coordination and control of Western-supplied aircraft such as the F-16 and Mirage 2000, as well as integrated air and missile defence systems such as the Patriot.

Chernohorenko said these capabilities are provided to Ukraine as part of international military assistance.

Major step

“The implementation of this system ensures full interoperability with NATO partners. We are not just dreaming of joint operations — we are making them a reality,” Chernohorenko said in a statement on Facebook.

Recommended

NATO has yet to issue a public statement on the development.

She applauded the Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and the Air Force, as well as NATO partners, for their efforts to facilitate the agreement.

The CSI software is already in use by most NATO member states, and its deployment marks a major step in aligning Ukraine’s digital battle management capabilities with those of the alliance.

RelatedIs Ukraine's 'bridge to' NATO seat a wise move? 60+ experts urge caution

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit