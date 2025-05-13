For years, Kashmir's slow suffering has simmered below the surface of global awareness, only to gush out episodically to prick the world's conscience when it bleeds dramatically enough to grab headlines.

It took the recent killings of 26 civilians in a terror attack at a popular tourist resort and a near-war between two nuclear-armed neighbours - India and Pakistan - for the region to get noticed internationally once again.

Like the sudden eruption of a dormant volcano, the evolving situation shatters the illusion of normalcy, once again highlighting the fragility of the region and the centrality of Kashmir in the long-drawn India-Pakistan conflict.

These interlinked conflicts are a colonial legacy born during India’s independence from the British Empire, at the cost of being severed into two nations – India and Pakistan.

Since the bitter and bloody partition, Kashmir and its unsettled question have been both a cause and consequence of the bitter India-Pakistan rivalry, leading to three wars, frequent skirmishes and insurgencies, and resultant human devastation.

The Kashmir conflict is almost as old as the Palestine conflict, and while some scholars find Kashmir’s resonance with the Palestinian struggle, the histories of the two regions, the nature of their conflicts, and the politics of resistance are distinct.

So are the scales and frequency of the intensity.

This may be one of the several reasons why Kashmir rarely draws the kind of international attention as Palestine.

Even by modest estimates, nearly 53,000 people have been killed since October 7, 2023, in Israel’s genocidal war on Palestinians. The death toll in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is said to be higher.

In Muslim-majority Kashmir, rough estimates put the number of dead – including civilians, soldiers and militants – between 40,000 to 70,000 people in the last 35 years.

In a world beset by multiple crises—climate crisis, refugee emergencies, pandemic recovery, and active conflicts across several continents—public attention is limited and often marked by fatigue.

The intermittent nature of violence in Kashmir, punctuated by periods of relative calm, fails to generate the sustained headlines that international conflicts with clear turning points and dramatic escalations do.

Without the spark of major escalation or dramatic new developments, longstanding conflicts like Kashmir fade into the background of global consciousness.

Conventional metrics invisibilise trauma

In over seven decades, the Kashmir conflict has inflicted profound and multigenerational trauma upon inhabitants caught between competing nationalist ambitions.

Families have been brutally severed by arbitrary borders, with hundreds and thousands of people displaced across decades of intermittent warfare, military standoffs, and insurgent violence.

The region's population endure a harrowing existence marked by constant surveillance, midnight raids, enforced disappearances, and systemic curtailment of basic liberties while living in one of the most militarised regions in the world, which is also a nuclear flashpoint.

Still, it is less newsworthy.

The world tends to measure conflicts by their casualties. Beyond body counts, what goes mostly ignored are the millions suffering under daily oppression.

The true scale of human suffering remains invisible when there is a fixation solely on death tolls. This hardly ever takes into account the silent trauma: families displaced for generations, children growing up knowing only uncertainty, communities living under constant surveillance and fear.

These are not mere footnotes to conflict. They are its enduring legacy.

Even as democratic erosion and physical suppression extinguish hopes far more effectively than bullets, they do not produce dramatic headlines because conventional metrics fail to capture the collective and enduring trauma.