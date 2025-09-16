Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
The refusal of Indian cricket players to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts has reignited debates about the weaponisation of the gentlemen’s game.
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Figures from Pakistan’s national weather centre show Punjab received 26.5 percent more monsoon rain between July 1 and August 27 compared to same period last year.
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
Analysts say India’s refusal to accept the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration puts it in breach of international legal obligations.
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
As Pakistan marks 78 years of independence, its creation remains a vindicated act of safeguarding Muslim identity and rights, amid rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India.
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif says the force, equipped with modern technology, is aimed at enhancing the country's combat edge and is capable of striking the enemy from all directions.
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
Once pledged equality and belonging in the aftermath of Partition, India’s 200 million Muslims now face legal, political, and cultural exclusions that erode the very foundations of the republic’s secular promise.
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
Analysts say India’s refusal to accept the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration puts it in breach of international legal obligations.
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
As Pakistan marks 78 years of independence, its creation remains a vindicated act of safeguarding Muslim identity and rights, amid rising anti-Muslim sentiment in India.
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
Once pledged equality and belonging in the aftermath of Partition, India’s 200 million Muslims now face legal, political, and cultural exclusions that erode the very foundations of the republic’s secular promise.
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says India "cannot snatch even a single drop from Pakistan", warning that Islamabad will "teach them a lesson" if they attempt such a thing.
Videos
Indian forces block sick child travelling to hospital
01:59
Indian forces block sick child travelling to hospital
01:59
Türkiye congratulates Pakistan on “right approach” against India
01:03
Türkiye congratulates Pakistan on “right approach” against India
01:03
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
00:44
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
00:44
Article 370 and Kashmir
02:43
Article 370 and Kashmir
02:43
Indian radicals desecrate Pakistani flag
00:18
Indian radicals desecrate Pakistani flag
00:18
Indian drone crashes near Pakistan cricket stadium
00:29
Indian drone crashes near Pakistan cricket stadium
00:29
Pakistan repels Indian drone attacks across country
00:31
Pakistan repels Indian drone attacks across country
00:31
Current tensions between India and Pakistan explained
01:24
Current tensions between India and Pakistan explained
01:24
Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel prize for brokering truce with India in Kashmir fighting
Islamabad "formally recommends" Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, crediting US President for brokering ceasefire and offering to mediate Kashmir dispute while hoping Trump's peace efforts will extend to Gaza and Iran-Israel crises.
Opinion
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
For seven decades, the world has only thrown passing glances at Kashmir even as the people of the Muslim-majority region face death and dismemberment on an unprecedented scale.