INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Sportsmanship is the casualty as India takes ‘battle’ against Pakistan to cricket field
Indian forces block sick child travelling to hospital
Türkiye congratulates Pakistan on “right approach” against India
Pakistan launches retaliatory strikes on Indian military sites
Article 370 and Kashmir
Indian radicals desecrate Pakistani flag
Indian drone crashes near Pakistan cricket stadium
What Rafale’s downing by Pakistan Air Force means for India
Pakistan repels Indian drone attacks across country
Current tensions between India and Pakistan explained
India bans 25 books on Kashmir dispute, including ones by Arundhati Roy, Christopher Snedden
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Arbitration court rules India can't unilaterally suspend Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
Pakistan welcomes ruling of Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, saying it confirms New Delhi cannot strip arbitration court or neutral expert of their ability to decide such disputes.
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at scale against each other for the first time during the four days of clashes in May.
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
India’s defence minister says the statement diluted India’s position on critical issues.
Pakistan nominates Trump for 2026 Nobel prize for brokering truce with India in Kashmir fighting
Trump praises Asim Munir, says discussed Iran with Pakistan army chief
Trump to host Pakistan army chief at White House amid regional tensions
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Dosanjh’s upcoming film faces boycott threats in India for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Despite calls for revoking his passport, he stands by the cross-border collaboration.
Pakistan and India defence officials to attend SCO meeting in China
Officials from rival South Asian nations are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Qingdao at a time when regional tensions are high.
What does Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s army head say about Islamabad’s rising diplomatic profile?
The discussion comes weeks after India and Pakistan fired missiles at each other and amid rising tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran.
