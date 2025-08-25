Pakistan has accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by sending a flood warning through diplomatic channels instead of using the treaty’s official mechanism.

Islamabad called the move a "serious violation of international law."

The warning came a day after the Indian High Commission in Islamabad alerted Pakistani authorities about high flood levels in the River Tawi in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi had announced in April that it was holding the decades-old treaty in ‘abeyance’ after blaming Pakistan for an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Pakistan denied involvement and demanded an international probe.

"On 24 August 2025, India communicated flood warnings through diplomatic channels, rather than through the Indus Waters Commission as required under the Indus Waters Treaty," Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, adding that India’s unilateral suspension could have "significant negative consequences for peace and stability in South Asia."

Historic accord under strain

The River Tawi, which flows into Pakistan’s Chenab River, runs through the border districts of Gujrat and Sialkot.