Even for most Pakistani analysts, President Donald Trump’s unprecedented meeting with their country’s top military boss, Field Marshal Asim Munir, came as a surprise.

The meeting held over lunch was sort of a diplomatic coup that Pakistan managed to pull off for the first time - a US president hosted a military leader who was not the head of the state or the government.

“The meeting remains significant and symbolic in more than one way,” says Masood Khan, Pakistan’s former senior diplomat, who served as ambassador to both the United States and China.

“It heralds the resumption of diplomatic engagement between the two countries at the highest level for the first time since 2019”, when Trump, during his first term, met the then Pakistani premier Imran Khan.

And indeed, the optics of the Trump and Munir’s meeting are unusual because no US president, and for that matter any president, would formally receive an army chief of another country, denting the protocol.

In the past, the US presidents directly engaged with only those Pakistani army chiefs who also headed the government, from President Field Marshal Ayub Khan (1958-1969) to President General Pervez Musharraf (1999-2008).

Pakistan has a long history of direct military rule. But even under democratic governments, the military enjoys a key role in running the country, especially managing its external and internal security as well as foreign relations. The reason: It is the strongest and most organised institution compared to many of the weak and non-performing civil institutions.

Masood Khan said that the Trump-Munir meeting did not happen out of the blue. In Trump’s second presidency, there were already signs of a thaw compared to the frosty period in the US-Pakistan relations under the former president Joe Biden, he said.

In February 2025, the second Trump administration released $397 million for Pakistan’s F-16 sustenance programme, paving the way for further closer engagement.

The very next month, President Trump disclosed during his address to Congress that Pakistan helped in the arrest of an Afghan national, accused of planning the deadly August 26, 2021, bombing at Kabul airport that killed nearly 200 people, including 13 American soldiers.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, a former information minister, who now heads a think tank – Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) – says that the Pakistan-India short conflict in May also elevated Islamabad and its military leadership’s position.

“Trump likes winners… he must have noticed how a small country of 250 million people like Pakistan stood boldly against India, which has a billion-plus population.”

“Since then, President Trump has started equating Pakistan and India together… This has not gone down well in New Delhi. The Indian reaction shows their anguish.”

Masood Khan said that following the May conflict, the posture and behaviour of Pakistan and India were starkly different. “Pakistan thanked the US president for facilitating the ceasefire, but India refuses to acknowledge this role.”

Ahead of his meeting with Field Marshal Munir, Trump told reporters that he stopped the Pakistan-India war. “I love Pakistan. I think Modi is a fantastic man… I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistan side…," Trump said.

However, Trump’s repeated assertion of his role in stopping an all-out war between the two South Asian nuclear rivals is being challenged by New Delhi.

On June 18, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to Trump during a telephone call that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved not through US mediation but talks between the two militaries.

India’s mainstream media, overwhelmingly seen as close to Modi’s hardline Hindu nationalist government, has launched anti-Trump propaganda since he has started taking credit for brokering the Pakistan-India ceasefire. And this media campaign has peaked into a frenzy following Trump’s meeting with Pakistan’s military leader.

In a stark contrast, Islamabad formally nominated Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ensuring the ceasefire.

Naeem Khalid Lodhi, a retired Pakistani general who also served as defence minister, said that even before the conflict, the Indian media was targeting Munir.

“After the conflict and his elevation to the coveted post of field marshal, the Indian media are more perturbed. Now the June 18th meeting has further fueled anti-Trump sentiment.”

He, however, said that India’s “strategic community” is not worried. “It’s only the hardline Hindu politicians and their affiliated media who are overreacting. The US and India remain strategic partners.”

Indian frustration is understandable. India was trying to isolate Pakistan, paint it as a state sponsoring terrorism, and demonise its military leadership, especially Asim Munir.