INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
Pakistan repels Afghan border infiltration, 33 militants killed: army
Pakistani military says slain militants belonged to 'Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj,’ referring to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a conglomerate of various militant groups.
Pakistan repels Afghan border infiltration, 33 militants killed: army
Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the TTP from carrying out attacks in Pakistan and then seeking refuge in Afghanistan. / AFP
August 8, 2025

The Pakistani military has said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by militants along the border with Afghanistan, killing at least 33 of them in southwestern Balochistan province, according to an official statement.

"On (the) night (of) 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of 'khwarij,' belonging to 'Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj,' who were trying to infiltrate through (the) Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in (the) general area of Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan," the Pakistan army media wing said in a statement on Friday.

The Pakistan army refers to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, as “Fitna al Khwaraj.”

There was no immediate response from New Delhi about accusations by the Pakistani military.

“(Our) own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise, bold, and skilful engagement, thirty-three 'Indian-sponsored Khwarij' were sent to hell,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It added that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

RelatedTRT Global - Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Recommended

Deadly attacks

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area,” it said.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country,” the statement added.

According to the Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, 82 militant attacks and dozens of security operations took place across the country in July, resulting in 215 fatalities, including 37 security personnel, 124 militants, and 54 civilians. Additionally, 199 people were injured, including 107 civilians, 56 security personnel, and 35 militants.

Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent militants from the TTP from carrying out attacks in Pakistan and then seeking refuge in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan denies the charges and reaffirms its commitment to not allowing cross-border militant operations.

Explore
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
By Kazim Alam
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
By Amir Zia
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Ties hit low after Modi told Trump in call US played no role in Pakistan-India truce — report
India bans 25 books on Kashmir dispute, including ones by Arundhati Roy, Christopher Snedden
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Arbitration court rules India can't unilaterally suspend Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan