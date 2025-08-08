The Pakistani military has said it thwarted an infiltration attempt by militants along the border with Afghanistan, killing at least 33 of them in southwestern Balochistan province, according to an official statement.

"On (the) night (of) 7/8 August 2025, movement of a large group of 'khwarij,' belonging to 'Indian proxy Fitna al Khwaraj,' who were trying to infiltrate through (the) Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by the security forces in (the) general area of Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan," the Pakistan army media wing said in a statement on Friday.

The Pakistan army refers to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of various militant groups, as “Fitna al Khwaraj.”

There was no immediate response from New Delhi about accusations by the Pakistani military.

“(Our) own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise, bold, and skilful engagement, thirty-three 'Indian-sponsored Khwarij' were sent to hell,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It added that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered during the operation.