US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India, saying the two also discussed regional tensions — including with Iran — and the possibility of a trade agreement.

"It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today," Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington DC.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press.

"I invited him to thank him for helping stop a war. We also discussed a potential trade deal with Pakistan and regional issues — including the Iran situation," Trump added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the lunch, Trump reiterated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between the South Asian rivals.

"They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nations," he said.

Trump credited both General Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with de-escalating the situation.

"This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side," he said.

"I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we'll make a trade deal with Modi of India," Trump added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly later stated that part of the reason for the meeting was General Munir's recent public remarks, in which he called for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to Trump for helping prevent what he described as a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.