US President Donald Trump has said he believes up to five military aircraft were shot down during recent hostilities between India and Pakistan that erupted following a deadly attack in India-administered Kashmir in April.

Speaking at a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House on Friday, Trump said: "In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually."

The clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours followed an attack in April that killed 26 people.

New Delhi blamed the incident on Pakistan-based militants, a charge Islamabad denies.

In the aftermath, Indian jets bombed what it called "terrorist infrastructure" across the border on May 7, triggering air-to-air combat, drone strikes, missile attacks, and artillery exchanges.

Pakistan has repeatedly maintained that it downed five Indian jets.