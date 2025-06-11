The chief of US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stressed that his country needs to have a relationship with both Pakistan and India, lauding the role of the Pakistani military in countering the threat from Daesh in the region and stressing that America's relationship with New Delhi cannot cost ties with Islamabad.

"We have to have a relationship with Pakistan and with India. I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can't have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India," General Michael Kurilla said on Tuesday.

"We should look at the merits of the relationship for the positives that it has."

Kurilla made the comments during a testimony before the US House Armed Services Committee.

Pakistan is "in an active counterterrorism fight right now and they have been a phenomenal partner in the counterterrorism world," the top American general added, referring to Islamabad's counter-terrorism operations in the region.

"ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K or Daesh in Khorasan) is perhaps one of the most active in trying to do external plots globally to include against the homeland. The Taliban is going after ISIS K — they hate each other, and have pushed a lot of them into the tribal areas on the Afghan-Pakistan border," Kurilla said at the full Committee Hearing on 'US Military Posture and National Security Challenges AFRICOM + CENTCOM.'

Kabul bombing

"Through a phenomenal partnership with Pakistan, they have gone after ISIS Khorasan, killing dozens of them. Through a relationship we have with them providing intelligence, they have captured at least five ISIS Khorasan high value individuals."

Kurilla said Pakistan extradited Daesh group's Mohammad Sharifullah, also known as Jafar, to face charges for his role in the August 26, 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

In March, Pakistani intelligence officers stated that they arrested Sharifullah in the country's restive southwest Balochistan province, near the border with Afghanistan, after multiple operations had previously failed to capture him.

Sharifullah is charged in federal court in Virginia state with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organisation, resulting in deaths.

The Abbey Gate bombing, in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country amid the withdrawal by US forces, occurred in August 2021 when a suicide bomber attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport.

Besides 13 US service members, about 170 Afghans were also killed in the attack, which triggered widespread congressional criticism and undermined public confidence in the Biden administration's handling of the conclusion of the war.

During his testimony, General Kurilla added that he was the first person Pakistan's then Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir had called and had said: "I've caught him. I'm willing to extradite him back to the United States. Please tell the Secretary of Defence and the President'."

"So we are seeing Pakistan, with limited intelligence that we're providing them, go after them, using their means to do that, and we're seeing an effect on ISIS-K," he said.