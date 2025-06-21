Pakistan has formally recommended the US President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi during a recent military standoff and offering to mediate Kashmir dispute between the South Asian nuclear rivals.

In a statement early on Saturday, Pakistan praised Trump's "strategic foresight" and direct engagement with both sides, which it said led to a ceasefire and helped avert a broader regional conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

Islamabad also highlighted Trump's past offers to mediate the long-running Kashmir dispute, calling his intervention "a testament to genuine peacemaking."

Pakistan said it "greatly admires" Trump's Kashmir mediation offers, saying that "durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir."

Islamabad said it remains hopeful that Trump's peace efforts will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, "particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran."

The announcement comes as diplomatic engagement continues between Islamabad and Washington on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including Iran.

Shehbaz, Rubio discuss Iran-Israel tensions

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that focused on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Sharif stressed the need for a peaceful resolution to what he described as a "grave" crisis, and said Pakistan was ready to play a "constructive" role in any peace effort.

The call followed Army Chief Generla Asim Munir's meeting with Trump at the White House earlier this week, where the two discussed regional security and strategic cooperation.