Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Figures from Pakistan’s national weather centre show Punjab received 26.5 percent more monsoon rain between July 1 and August 27 compared to same period last year.
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority depicts rescue workers evacuating villagers near the Sutlej River, in Punjab province, Aug 26, 2025. / Others
August 31, 2025

Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province is dealing with the biggest flood in its history, a senior official said Sunday, as water levels of rivers rise to all-time highs.

Global warming has worsened monsoon rains this year in Pakistan, one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Downpours and cloudbursts have triggered flash floods and landslides across the mountainous north and northwest in recent months.

Residents in eastern Punjab have also experienced abnormal amounts of rain, as well as cross-border flooding after India released water from swollen rivers and overflowing dams into Pakistan’s low-lying regions.

The senior minister for the province, Maryam Aurangzeb, told a press conference on Sunday: “This is the biggest flood in the history of the Punjab. The flood has affected two million people. It’s the first time that the three rivers — Sutlet, Chenab, and Ravi — have carried such high levels of water.”

Local authorities are using educational institutions, police, and security facilities as rescue camps, and evacuating people, including by boat, she said.

“The Foreign Ministry is collecting data regarding India’s deliberate release of water into Pakistan,” added Aurangzeb. There was no immediate comment from India.

Hundreds killed

India alerted its neighbour to the possibility of cross-border flooding last week, the first public diplomatic contact between the two countries since a crisis brought them close to war in May.

Punjab, home to some 150 million people, is a vital part of the country’s agricultural sector and is Pakistan’s main wheat producer.

Ferocious flooding in 2022 wiped out huge swaths of crops in the east and south of the country, leading Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to warn that his country faced food shortages.

The country's disaster management authority said 849 people have been killed and 1,130 injured nationwide in rain-related incidents since June 26.

Pakistan's monsoon season usually runs to the end of September.

