The defence ministers of Pakistan and India are expected to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in eastern China.

The summit begins on Wednesday in Qingdao and is hosted by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun.

According to a statement from China's Defence Ministry, the event promotes ‘military mutual’ trust between member states.

Pakistani side will be led by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to arrive with a high-level delegation and will hold talks on the sidelines with his counterparts from China, Russia and other participating countries.

Since the May 2025 military flare-up between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region, relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have remained tense.