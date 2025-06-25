INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Pakistan and India defence officials to attend SCO meeting in China
Officials from rival South Asian nations are attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Qingdao at a time when regional tensions are high.
Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and members of the IAEA, which regulates the use of nuclear weapons. [File] / Reuters
June 25, 2025

The defence ministers of Pakistan and India are expected to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in eastern China.

The summit begins on Wednesday in Qingdao and is hosted by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun.

According to a statement from China's Defence Ministry, the event promotes ‘military mutual’ trust between member states.

Pakistani side will be led by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to arrive with a high-level delegation and will hold talks on the sidelines with his counterparts from China, Russia and other participating countries.

Since the May 2025 military flare-up between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region, relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have remained tense.

The SCO summit will focus on regional and global security, counterterrorism cooperation, and military coordination among member states.

The SCO was established in 2001 and includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Belarus.

Its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) is considered a core security body within the organisation.

China’s theme for this year’s presidency is "Upholding the Shanghai spirit: SCO on the move."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
