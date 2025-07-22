INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Foreign minister Ishaq Dar meets Antonio Guterres in New York, urges action on Kashmir, treaty violations, and calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Foreign minister Ishaq Dar meets Antonio Guterres in New York, urges action on Kashmir, treaty violations, and calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
July 22, 2025

Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar has raised the issue of India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, according to Islamabad’s Foreign Ministry.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, is on an eight-day visit to the United States for UN Security Council events and bilateral talks with American officials.

During the meeting, he discussed several key issues of national and regional importance to Pakistan, including the Kashmir dispute, the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and what he described as "externally sponsored terrorism" inside Pakistan.

India suspended the decades-old water-sharing agreement in April following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which unknown gunmen killed 26 tourists.

Dar called for a "just" resolution of the Kashmir conflict in line with UN Security Council resolutions and praised Guterres for his "leadership and sincere efforts" to reduce tensions between India and Pakistan.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for Palestinian statehood, condemned Israeli aggression in the occupied West Bank, and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

In the meeting, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and to the central role of the UN in addressing global challenges.

He welcomed the recent appointment of a UN Special Envoy on Islamophobia and pledged Pakistan’s support for global efforts to combat religious intolerance.

Guterres, for his part, appreciated Pakistan’s active engagement and diplomatic initiatives at the Security Council.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
