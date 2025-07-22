Pakistan’s top diplomat Ishaq Dar has raised the issue of India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, according to Islamabad’s Foreign Ministry.

Dar, who is also Pakistan’s deputy prime minister, is on an eight-day visit to the United States for UN Security Council events and bilateral talks with American officials.

During the meeting, he discussed several key issues of national and regional importance to Pakistan, including the Kashmir dispute, the violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, and what he described as "externally sponsored terrorism" inside Pakistan.

India suspended the decades-old water-sharing agreement in April following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which unknown gunmen killed 26 tourists.