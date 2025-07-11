INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT
2 min read
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Field Marshal Asim Munir says India is using proxies following its 'manifest defeat' in May clashes with Pakistan.
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
FILE PHOTO: Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir visits the Tilla Field Firing Ranges / Reuters
July 11, 2025

Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has accused India of escalating hostile efforts against Islamabad following its "manifest defeat" during cross-border clashes in May.

"Following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan," Munir said during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi.

His remarks refer to the May border hostilities between the two countries, which followed an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Missiles were reportedly exchanged in the weeks that followed.

There has been no immediate response from New Delhi to Munir’s comments.

Recommended

At the conference, Munir and senior commanders discussed the country’s counterterrorism strategy and recent operations, which the army said had resulted in "successes against militant networks."

The leadership pledged to take "decisive and holistic actions" to dismantle terrorist groups across the country.

RelatedTRT Global - Pakistan promotes army chief Munir to field marshal

The field marshal also briefed commanders on his recent visits to Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, many of which were conducted alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Munir called for building indigenous capabilities and strengthening national unity to confront emerging threats.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
India faces diplomatic challenge after rejecting jurisdiction of international court on water treaty
By Kazim Alam
Pakistan at 78: A homeland for Muslims, its purpose proven by history
By Amir Zia
Pakistan announces establishment of Army Rocket Force Command on eve of 78th Independence Day
After 78 years, India’s Muslims are being written out of citizenship
By Kavitha Iyer
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Ties hit low after Modi told Trump in call US played no role in Pakistan-India truce — report
Pakistan repels Afghan border infiltration, 33 militants killed: army
India bans 25 books on Kashmir dispute, including ones by Arundhati Roy, Christopher Snedden
India's Modi denies Trump brokered peace with Pakistan
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Arbitration court rules India can't unilaterally suspend Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan