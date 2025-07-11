Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has accused India of escalating hostile efforts against Islamabad following its "manifest defeat" during cross-border clashes in May.

"Following its manifest defeat in direct aggression against Pakistan, post-Pahalgam incident, India is now doubling down to further its nefarious agenda through its proxies of Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan," Munir said during the 271st Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi.

His remarks refer to the May border hostilities between the two countries, which followed an April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

Missiles were reportedly exchanged in the weeks that followed.

There has been no immediate response from New Delhi to Munir’s comments.