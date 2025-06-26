Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, hailed as “the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” during his debut on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, now finds himself at the centre of controversy.

Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has sparked outrage among right-wing Hindu groups in India, who accuse him of undermining national sentiment amid rising political tensions.

What was meant to be a light-hearted fantasy has instead ignited a fierce debate over art, identity, and nationalism. The film has drawn fire from right-wing commentators and social media users in India, who view the casting as a betrayal of national sentiment.

The film comes weeks after India and Pakistan attacked each other with missiles and drones in one of the deadliest escalations in decades.

The film is set to release globally on June 27, except in India. The trailer has been geo-blocked in India; fans attempting to watch it on YouTube were met with the message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” However, the teaser and songs remain accessible in India.

Several Indian film bodies, including the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), have threatened to boycott the film, along with Dosanjh and the producers.

According to the AICWA, the filmmakers and Dosanjh cast Aamir despite the recent attack in Pahalgam, which the group claims was carried out by “Pakistani-sponsored terrorists.” Islamabad has repeatedly denied involvement in the attack, and while it has urged India to provide evidence, the Indian government has yet to present any proof linking Pakistan.

FWICE has submitted a letter to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that actor, producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu, and director Amar Hundal be blacklisted from the Indian film industry. It has also called for the cancellation of their passports and Indian citizenship.

In a video statement, politician and AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called Aamir a “terrorist” and accused Dosanjh of collaborating with a “terrorist country.”

FWICE president BN Tiwari told The Hindustan Times that by working with a Pakistani actor, Dosanjh has hurt Indian sentiments.

“He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities,” Tiwari said, even suggesting that Dosanjh’s Indian passport should be revoked.

Tiwari added: “We boycott Diljit and he has not apologised to us. Country first for us."

Cacophony and clarifications

The producers of Sardaar Ji 3, White Hill Studios, clarified in a statement that the film was completed before the recent Pahalgam attack and that no Pakistani artists were hired after the incident, addressing backlash and boycott calls.