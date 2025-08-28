WORLD
Syria's stability directly linked to Türkiye's security: Turkish Defence Ministry
Türkiye will support any measures taken by Syrian government to preserve its unity and territorial integrity, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.
Türkiye maintains its resolute stance on preserving Syria’s stability, Turkish Defence Ministry sources previously said. / AA
August 28, 2025

The Turkish government reiterated its support for a centralised Syrian state on Thursday, vowing to back any steps taken by Damascus to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Syria's stability is directly linked to Türkiye's security, and every step taken in this direction contributes to regional peace, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

“Türkiye believes that Syria will achieve stability through a centralised governance model that safeguards the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while preventing separatist elements from gaining ground,” said ministry officials in a weekly press briefing.

Military aid

The ministry noted that training and advisory activities aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Syrian Armed Forces are ongoing under the memorandum signed with Syria on August 13.

“In this context, Türkiye will provide the necessary support for the establishment of training centres planned in line with Syria’s requests,” said the ministry, adding: “Türkiye will support any measures the Syrian government takes to preserve its unity and integrity.”

Syria last month requested Türkiye’s support to strengthen its defence capabilities following sectarian violence in the country.

Türkiye agreed to provide weapons, military training, equipment, and logistical support to Syria as part of a defence pact signed on August 13.

Under the agreement, Türkiye would share its knowledge and experience and supply military equipment, weapons systems and logistical materials to help strengthen the country’s capabilities, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to be quoted by name.

Türkiye maintains its resolute stance on preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, ensuring stability, and combating terrorist organisations, sources added.

Israel targets ‘regional peace, stability'

Also speaking to the press, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said Israel continues its reckless attacks "targeting peace and stability in the region."

The struggle for survival of the Palestinian people in Gaza, tested by hunger, is becoming increasingly unbearable with each passing day, and the massacres carried out by Israeli forces, deliberately targeting innocent civilians and journalists, including those in hospitals, continue, said Akturk.

“The targeting of independent journalists aims to prevent the international community from witnessing the massacres and humanitarian tragedy taking place. The impunity for war crimes and international violations committed by Israel only reinforces its boundless bullying behaviour,” he added.

Stating that in the face of such actions, ensuring a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, keeping humanitarian aid corridors open without interruption, and holding those responsible accountable have become fundamental obligations of the international community, Akturk said, noting: “Israel’s attacks in Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen also undermine the security and stability of our region.”

“It is essential for Israel to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all neighbouring and regional countries for the sake of regional peace and stability,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
