The Turkish government reiterated its support for a centralised Syrian state on Thursday, vowing to back any steps taken by Damascus to safeguard its territorial integrity.

Syria's stability is directly linked to Türkiye's security, and every step taken in this direction contributes to regional peace, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said.

“Türkiye believes that Syria will achieve stability through a centralised governance model that safeguards the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, while preventing separatist elements from gaining ground,” said ministry officials in a weekly press briefing.

Military aid

The ministry noted that training and advisory activities aimed at enhancing the capacity of the Syrian Armed Forces are ongoing under the memorandum signed with Syria on August 13.

“In this context, Türkiye will provide the necessary support for the establishment of training centres planned in line with Syria’s requests,” said the ministry, adding: “Türkiye will support any measures the Syrian government takes to preserve its unity and integrity.”

Syria last month requested Türkiye’s support to strengthen its defence capabilities following sectarian violence in the country.

Türkiye agreed to provide weapons, military training, equipment, and logistical support to Syria as part of a defence pact signed on August 13.

Under the agreement, Türkiye would share its knowledge and experience and supply military equipment, weapons systems and logistical materials to help strengthen the country’s capabilities, Turkish Defence Ministry officials said at the time, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to be quoted by name.