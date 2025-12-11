US
US House approves $900B defence bill with funds for Ukraine, Israel
NDAA repeals Syria's Caesar sanctions and allocates $400M for Ukraine, $600M for Israel's missile defence systems.
December 11, 2025

The US House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a $900 billion measure that outlines the Pentagon’s policies.

The bill cleared the lower chamber in a 312–112 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Key provisions in the 3,086-page bill include $400 million for Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and the repeal of Caesar sanctions on Syria under the former Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad.

The bill also provides $600 million in funding for Israel, including support for joint missile defence initiatives such as the Iron Dome system.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
