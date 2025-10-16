US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Hamas is continuing its efforts to find the bodies of deceased Israeli captives who were held in Gaza, a key component of his 20-point ceasefire plan.

Trump said Hamas is "absolutely" looking for the remains of deceased captives and is searching through the rubble of buildings toppled by Israeli bombardment, as well as through tunnels underneath Gaza's streets.

"We have the living captives all back. They returned some more today. It's a gruesome process," he said.

"But they're digging. They're actually digging. There are areas where they're digging, and they're finding a lot of bodies. Then they have to separate the bodies. You wouldn't believe this. And some of those bodies have been in there a long time, and some of them are under rubble. They have to remove rubble."

A senior US adviser later told reporters that the "understanding" with Palestinian resistance group Hamas was that they would initially work on freeing all 20 living captives, "which they did honour."

"Right now, we have a mechanism in place where we're working closely with mediators and with them to do our best to get as many bodies out as possible," the adviser, who, like one other, briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

"We continue to give them the intelligence that the Israelis have, and we'll keep working in good faith until we are able to exhaust that mechanism," the adviser said.

The adviser said that at present, "we're not at the point yet where anyone feels like the agreement has been violated."