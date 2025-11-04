US
2 min read
US won't attack cartels on Mexican soil: Sheinbaum
Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to halt the flow of drugs into the United States.
US won't attack cartels on Mexican soil: Sheinbaum
Sheinbaum says US 'won't' attack cartels on Mexican soil / Reuters
November 4, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has downplayed the likelihood of US military action against cartels on Mexican soil, following a report that Washington is considering deploying troops south of the border.

"That won't happen," Sheinbaum told reporters on Tuesday in response to an NBC News report that President Donald Trump's administration is planning ground operations against her country's powerful cartels.

Trump has accused Mexico of not doing enough to halt the flow of drugs into the United States.

In addition to designating several Mexican cartels as "terrorist" organisations, he offered in April to send troops to Mexico to fight drug cartels, a proposal that Sheinbaum rejected.

During a meeting with Sheinbaum in September, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised her anti-drug efforts and vowed the US would respect Mexico's sovereignty.

RelatedTRT World - Mexico expels 26 cartel members to US

But on Monday, NBC reported that the Trump administration has begun training troops and intelligence officers for a potential mission on Mexican soil.

The report, which cited four unnamed current or former US officials, said, however, that the deployment was "not imminent" and that a final decision had not been made.

RECOMMENDED

An operation inside Mexico would mark a dramatic escalation of Trump's military campaign against Latin American drug traffickers.

US strikes on alleged drug boats in the Pacific and Caribbean in recent weeks have killed at least 65 people.

So far, most of the strikes have targeted Venezuelan vessels.

But last week, four boats were blown up near Mexico's territorial waters, resulting in at least 14 deaths.

A Mexican search for one reported survivor proved fruitless.

RelatedTRT World - Mexico's Sheinbaum slams US strikes in international waters

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida