Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has criticised Washington's increasing military operations against alleged drug trafficking in international waters following the latest US strikes.

"Obviously, we do not agree. There are international laws governing how operations must be carried out when facing alleged illegal drug or weapons transportation in international waters. We have made this clear to the government of the United States," she said on Thursday.

The Trump administration announced that US forces carried out a coordinated attack against two vessels allegedly used for drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing two people.

The attacks add to US military operations supposedly aimed at curbing drug flows in the hemisphere.

The attacks have resulted in 37 deaths, most of them in the Caribbean, in international waters.

The strikes have raised concern and condemnation on the international stage, particularly in Latin America.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has criticised Trump, saying the attacks have only killed poor people and constitute a "threat of military invasion in Venezuela and Colombia."