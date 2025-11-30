Türkiye’s first uncrewed fighter jet, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, made aviation history by becoming the world’s first UAV to successfully fire a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile at a jet-powered target aircraft during a test off the coast of Sinop.

According to a statement from the Turkish defence company Baykar on Sunday, KIZILELMA launched the locally developed GOKDOGAN air-to-air missile, striking the high-speed jet target with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile was fired from under the wing of the uncrewed fighter jet after the target was detected and tracked using ASELSAN’s MURAD AESA radar.

This marked the first time in Turkish aviation history that a national aircraft fired a domestically produced air-to-air missile, guided by a national radar, at an aerial target.

The successful engagement established KIZILELMA as the first and only uncrewed platform worldwide with verified air-to-air combat capability.

The test also featured five F-16 fighter jets from Merzifon Air Base conducting formation flights with KIZILELMA in a joint crewed-uncrewed operation, demonstrating future air combat concepts.

A Bayraktar AKINCI UAV accompanied the mission, recording the event from the air.