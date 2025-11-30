TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish KIZILELMA becomes first UAV to fire air-to-air missile at jet-powered target
Bayraktar KIZILELMA hits jet-powered aircraft with GOKDOGAN missile in historic test off Sinop coast.
Turkish KIZILELMA becomes first UAV to fire air-to-air missile at jet-powered target
KIZILELMA’s low radar cross-section and advanced sensors enable it to detect enemy aircraft from long distances without being seen. / AA
November 30, 2025

Türkiye’s first uncrewed fighter jet, Bayraktar KIZILELMA, made aviation history by becoming the world’s first UAV to successfully fire a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile at a jet-powered target aircraft during a test off the coast of Sinop.

According to a statement from the Turkish defence company Baykar on Sunday, KIZILELMA launched the locally developed GOKDOGAN air-to-air missile, striking the high-speed jet target with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile was fired from under the wing of the uncrewed fighter jet after the target was detected and tracked using ASELSAN’s MURAD AESA radar.

This marked the first time in Turkish aviation history that a national aircraft fired a domestically produced air-to-air missile, guided by a national radar, at an aerial target.

The successful engagement established KIZILELMA as the first and only uncrewed platform worldwide with verified air-to-air combat capability.

The test also featured five F-16 fighter jets from Merzifon Air Base conducting formation flights with KIZILELMA in a joint crewed-uncrewed operation, demonstrating future air combat concepts.

A Bayraktar AKINCI UAV accompanied the mission, recording the event from the air.

RECOMMENDED

KIZILELMA’s low radar cross-section and advanced sensors enable it to detect enemy aircraft from long distances without being seen.

The platform integrates cutting-edge technologies such as the MURAD AESA radar, and TOYGUN targeting system and can deploy a wide range of domestically produced munitions.

In earlier tests, KIZILELMA had achieved direct hits with TOLUN and TEBER-82 munitions.

The latest air-to-air strike demonstrates its operational capability for both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions, further expanding its role in Türkiye’s defence strategy.

Baykar, which has fully self-financed its UAV projects since 2003, has become a global leader in drone exports.

The company generated $1.8 billion in export revenue in 2023 and repeated the figure in 2024, with 90% of its total income from exports.

Baykar has signed export agreements for its Bayraktar TB2 UAV with 36 countries and for the Bayraktar AKINCI with 16 countries.

According to official data, the company has been the top defence and aerospace exporter in Türkiye for the last four years.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Kizilelma rules skies: Stealth UAV nails F-16 in simulated strike
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance