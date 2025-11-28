WORLD
2 min read
Israeli attack on Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside kills 13
Several families have been displaced after Israeli strike hit Beit Jinn and nearby areas in Damascus countryside in Syria.
Israeli attack on Beit Jinn town in Damascus countryside kills 13
In this file photo, smoke rises after Israeli strikes on Syria's defence ministry in Damascus on July 16, 2025. / Reuters
November 28, 2025

At least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and as many were wounded early on Friday in an Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside in Syria.

An Anadolu correspondent, citing local sources, reported that 13 people lost their lives, including two women and two children.

The Syrian state-run TV channel Alikhbaria reported that Israeli drones continued to fly over the area following the strikes, particularly along the road linking the two towns.

Many victims are still trapped under the rubble, it added, as the residents are still working to recover them.

Civil defence teams and two ambulances from the Damascus countryside health directorate entered the area to transport the dead and treat the wounded following the Israeli attack, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Alikhbaria reported that dozens of families fled Beit Jinn toward nearby safer areas after the attack.

Earlier, the channel reported that an Israeli patrol had entered the town and briefly clashed with local residents before withdrawing.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army said in a statement that six Israeli soldiers were injured during the operation, including three who were in critical condition.

It claimed that it detained members of “the Jaama Islamiya,” alleging that they “operated in the area of Beit Jinn in southern Syria and advanced attacks against Israeli civilians.”

There have been no comments by the Syrian authorities on the Israeli strike and the claim.

The Israeli army has staged 47 raids in southern Syria in November.

Government data showed that the Israeli army has carried out over 1,000 airstrikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces since December 2024.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Damascus condemns Israel's Netanyahu visit to southern Syria
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance