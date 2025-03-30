WORLD
Iran rejects direct negotiations with US over nuclear programme
Tehran says Washington must prove that it can build trust.
Iran and the United States have not had official diplomatic relations since 1980. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

Iran's president said Sunday that the country rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its nuclear programme, offering Tehran's first response to a letter President Donald Trump sent to the country's supreme leader.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran's response, delivered via Oman, left open the possibility of indirect negotiations with Washington.

However, such talks have made no progress since Trump in his first term unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

"We don't avoid talks; it's the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting.

"They must prove that they can build trust."

The White House offered no immediate reaction to the announcement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
