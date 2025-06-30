Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on July 7 for talks with US President Donald Trump, as Washington intensifies efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the visit.

It will be Netanyahu’s third trip to Washington since Trump returned to office in January.

The announcement comes days after Trump expressed hope for a truce in Gaza "within a week," amid growing international scrutiny over the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"This has been a priority for the president since he took office — to end this brutal war in Gaza," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

She said Netanyahu had "expressed interest" in a meeting, and that both sides had been working to finalise the date.

"It’s heartbreaking to see the images that have come out from both Israel and Gaza throughout this war, and the president wants to see it end," she added.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to visit Washington this week for preparatory talks ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival.

Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to visit Trump during his second term, with a February trip that included a surprise announcement by the US president that Washington would consider plans to "take over" Gaza.

The Israeli prime minister visited again in April.

The end of Israel’s 12-day war with Iran has opened a diplomatic window for a ceasefire deal, with Trump reportedly eager to secure another foreign policy achievement.

"We think even next week, we’re going to get a ceasefire," Trump told reporters on Friday.

He later urged Israel to "make the deal in Gaza" in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Despite US pressure, Israel’s military carnage in Gaza has continued.