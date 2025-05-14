Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said he would meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al Shaibani on Thursday, following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Speaking to TRT Haber before the NATO Informal Foreign Ministers Meeting began on Wednesday in Antalya, Fidan said the meeting will discuss preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit, which will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, in June, and that the fact that Türkiye is hosting the meeting adds to the importance of the talks.

One of the main issues on NATO's agenda is the determination of "burden-sharing" ratios, which the US has long opposed, Fidan pointed out, adding that US President Donald Trump has emphasised this issue both during his first and current terms.

He underlined that the European security architecture has also been significantly impacted, adding that both the EU and NATO have developed initiatives and new parameters for their member states.

He said the parameters and limits on defence spending, the lifting of sanctions and restrictions on defence cooperation between the allies, and the resolution of disputed areas are important agenda items.

Russia-Ukraine war, Gaza genocide on agenda

Fidan noted that the issue of ending the Russia-Ukraine war will also be on the agenda, adding, "In addition, as Türkiye, we will informally and productively discuss all other issues, especially the war and genocide in Gaza, which are in our neighbouring region and directly affect transatlantic security."

Regarding his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday, Fidan said Rutte was also received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and that the strategic framework of NATO-Türkiye relations was reiterated during the meeting.

He also met with Rutte over a working dinner, where the strategy outlined with Erdogan was thoroughly discussed, he said.

He said they discussed sensitive aspects of the alliance's common issues for Türkiye, NATO-Türkiye relations, and ties between NATO member countries and Türkiye.

"There are some issues that the NATO secretary general should be aware of and intervene in himself. We were allowed to explain them one by one. So, how will we follow these issues together? Which leader will we follow, and how will we discuss them? We also came to a general agreement on this issue. In short, it was an extremely productive meeting."

Intense diplomatic activities in Istanbul

Responding to a question about the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine to be hosted by Türkiye in Istanbul, Fidan said, "There is an incredibly intense diplomatic traffic right now."

"Many parties are in talks with each other. There are talks planned for tomorrow in Istanbul. Some delegations have already been determined, and others are still being determined. The exact format is still not finalised," he added.

Türkiye has been working to end the war in Ukraine since its inception, said the foreign minister, emphasising that the country also wants the wars and tensions in Gaza, Africa, and the region to end, as well as permanent and lasting peace.