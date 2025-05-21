The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has adopted the Budapest Declaration, reaffirming solidarity among its members and recognising the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), alongside Hungary and Turkmenistan, as an “inseparable part of the Turkic world.”

The declaration came on Wednesday at the close of an informal summit of OTS heads of state held in Hungary’s capital, Budapest.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the statement reflects growing political will within the bloc to bolster institutional strength, deepen regional ties, and coordinate on global issues.

The summit, held under the theme “Meeting Point of East and West,” was attended by leaders and officials from member states Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as observer states Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the TRNC.

Related TRT Global - Turkish president says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Strong support for Turkish Cypriots

A central highlight of the declaration was the OTS’s explicit support for the TRNC, which it praised for its contributions to the organisation. It also called for a “mutually acceptable and implementable” solution to the decades-long Cyprus dispute, one that is grounded in the current realities on the island and ensures equal rights for Turkish Cypriots.

The move marks a notable shift in multilateral support for the TRNC, which declared independence in 1983 following years of Greek aggression and violence against Turks, and a 1974 military intervention by Türkiye. The declaration also emphasised the importance of solidarity in securing these rights and preventing further marginalisation of Turkish Cypriots.

Commitment to unity, security, and youth cooperation

The declaration reaffirmed the OTS’s commitment to unity, territorial integrity, and institutional development, as outlined in the Charter of the Turkic World.

Leaders highlighted the importance of preventing efforts to divide or weaken the Turkic bloc, and called for increased cooperation among members and observers.