A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's southern region of Odessa killed two people and wounded 14, including children, local authorities say.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

"Rescuers pulled the bodies of two people from the rubble who died as a result of a hostile drone strike on a residential building," Odessa Governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

The night-time strike wounded 14 people, Kiper added, "three of them children".

Separately, authorities of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian strikes over the past day.