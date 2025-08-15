A helicopter carrying relief supplies crashed, killing five crew members, including two pilots, in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as fresh rains and flash floods also left 227 people dead nationwide, an official said on Friday.

The Mi-17 helicopter of the provincial government was carrying relief supplies to areas affected by heavy rains when it crashed "due to bad weather," said the provincial chief minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.

Rains and flash floods killed 227 people, including 206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local broadcaster Geo.

The National Disaster Management Authority said scores of others remain missing.

Deaths were also reported in Gilgit-Baltistan province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir (also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir).

Heavy rain and cloudbursts caused widespread flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spokesperson for the provincial rescue unit, Bilal Ahmed Faizi, earlier told Anadolu over the phone.

The rescue teams said heavy rain and a cloudburst had caused massive flooding in the Salarzai area of the Bajaur district on Friday morning, resulting in the washing away of several houses.

Gandapur said the crashed chopper was carrying supplies to the Bajaur area.