Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump's envoys have made "real progress" in Berlin talks aimed at ending the war with Russia, Ukraine's delegation said.

Kiev's negotiator Rustem Umerov wrote on social media on Monday that the marathon diplomacy in the German capital had been "constructive and productive", and "real progress" had been achieved.

"We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day," he added, without spelling out details on the talks over difficult issues, from territorial concessions to security guarantees.

Zelenskyy met for a second day with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, for talks hosted under tight security in the chancellery of Germany's Friedrich Merz.

Witkoff had on Sunday also hailed "progress", but an official briefed on the talks told AFP on Monday that the US side still wants Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donbas region as a condition of peace talks with Russia, a red line for Kiev.

Later on Monday, Merz and a group of European leaders, including those from Britain, France, Italy, Poland and Finland, along with the NATO and EU chiefs, were due to join Zelenskyy for an evening summit seen as a show of support for the embattled country.

Ukraine, fighting a gruelling war since Russia's full-scale offensive of February 2022, hopes to convince Washington that a ceasefire must be agreed without prior territorial concessions to Russia.

European leaders have been adamant any eventual deal must create a "just peace" and not pave the way for future Russian aggression.

Trump has pushed strongly for an end to the war, but an initial 28-point plan last month was seen as heavily favouring Moscow's position by Kiev and its European allies.

Ukraine has since presented counter-proposals, and Zelenskyy stated on Sunday that his country is ready in principle to compromise on its desired NATO membership, provided it receives solid security guarantees in return.

Russia, meanwhile, has signalled it will insist on its core demands, including on territory and on Ukraine never joining NATO.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia was expecting the United States to "provide us with the concept that is being discussed in Berlin today".

A day earlier, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had said: "I think the contribution of both Ukrainians and Europeans to these documents is unlikely to be constructive, that's the problem."