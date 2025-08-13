WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jordan slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks as sovereignty threat
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says he is on a "historic and spiritual mission," "very attached" to the vision of Greater Israel.
Jordan slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks as sovereignty threat
Netanyahu presenting Israel's expansionist vision at the United Nations, unveiling plans for a "Greater Israel". / AP
August 13, 2025

Jordan denounced on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments that he is attached to the vision of “Greater Israel,” calling the remarks a threat to its sovereignty.

Netanyahu told news channel i24 on Tuesday that he feels “very attached” to the vision of Greater Israel. He said he considers himself “on a historic and spiritual mission” that “generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us.”

Greater Israel is a Biblical term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel’s territory to include the occupied West Bank, Gaza, Syria’s Golan Heights, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called Netanyahu’s comments “a dangerous and provocative escalation, a threat to the sovereignty of states, a violation of international law and the UN Charter."

“These delusional claims, which are reflected in the statements of Israeli officials, will not affect Jordan and the Arab states and will not diminish the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people,” it added in a statement.

'Provocative measures and statements'

Recommended

“These claims and delusions adopted and promoted by the extremists of the Israeli government encourage the continuation of cycles of violence and conflict” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the ministry said.

Jordan called on the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel’s “provocative measures and statements that threaten the stability of the region and international peace and security.”

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 61,700 Palestinians, almost half of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu vows to pursue 'historic and spiritual mission' for 'Greater Israel' plan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza