Syria continues military operations against Assad loyalists
The military operation comes after heightened security tensions amid coordinated attacks by loyalists of the former Assad regime.
In recent days, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus have seen heightened security tensions amid coordinated attacks by supporters of the ousted regime. / AA
March 9, 2025

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the start of the second phase of a military operation aimed at pursuing loyalists of the deposed Assad regime in rural and mountainous areas, following the restoration of security in coastal cities.

“Under military leadership directives, forces have developed strategic plans to encircle the fugitive elements and ensure the complete elimination of any security threats,” ministry spokesman Hassan Abdel Ghani said on Sunday in a video message cited by the state news agency SANA.

He urged civilians to stay clear of military operation zones for their safety. “The results from this phase will be announced soon,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, a ministry source reported intense clashes in the vicinity of Tanita village in Tartus countryside, where loyalists of the former Assad regime had taken refuge.

Meanwhile, Syria’s Interior Ministry deployed reinforcements to Al-Qadmus in Tartus countryside to restore stability in the region.

Additionally, security forces successfully thwarted an attack by the former regime loyalists on the SADCOP petroleum company in Latakia, according to SANA. A security convoy was also dispatched from Idlib to the Syrian coast to reinforce operations against Assad loyalists.

In recent days, the coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus have seen heightened security tensions amid coordinated attacks by supporters of the ousted regime.

These attacks – described as the most severe since the regime’s fall in December – targeted security patrols, checkpoints, and hospitals, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In response, security and military forces launched sweeping operations to track down the attackers, leading to fierce clashes.

