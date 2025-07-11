Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has ruled out normalisation between his country and Israel, while expressing hope for peaceful relations with Beirut's southern neighbour, which still occupies parts of southern Lebanon.

Aoun's statement on Friday is the first official reaction to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's statement last week in which he expressed his country's interest in normalising ties with Lebanon and Syria.

Aoun "distinguished between peace and normalisation", according to a statement shared by the presidency.

"Peace is the lack of a state of war, and this is what matters to us in Lebanon at the moment. As for the issue of normalisation, it is not currently part of Lebanese foreign policy," the president said in front of a delegation from an Arab think tank.

Lebanon and Syria have technically been in a state of war with Israel since 1948, with Damascus saying that talks of normalisation were "premature".

The president called on Israel to withdraw from the five points near the border it still occupies. Israel was required to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon under a November ceasefire seeking to end its war with Hezbollah.

Aoun said that Israeli troops in Lebanon "obstruct the complete deployment of the army up to the internationally recognised borders".