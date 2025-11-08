Gaza’s health ministry has said that it had received the remains of 15 Palestinians released by Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under a ceasefire agreement.

Palestinian authorities said on Saturday that many of the bodies handed over by Israel showed signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, blindfolds, and facial disfigurement, and were returned without names.

A ministry statement said that the new transfer brought the number of Palestinian bodies returned by Israel to 300 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Forensic teams have so far identified 89 bodies and are continuing examinations “in accordance with approved medical procedures and protocols” before the remains are documented and released to families, the ministry said.