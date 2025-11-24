WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Four Palestinians killed, more wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
The new attacks violated the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, with authorities reporting at least 342 civilians killed by Israeli fire since then.
Four Palestinians killed, more wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

Four Palestinians were killed and a fifth was injured by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said on Monday that the bodies of two people were transferred to the facility after an Israeli drone strike in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

Two more people were shot dead by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, medical sources said.

A Palestinian was also injured by artillery fire near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf area of Al-Tuffah, the sources said, without providing details about his condition.

According to witnesses, Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes accompanied by tank and helicopter gunfire in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

In Khan Younis, Israeli forces conducted several air strikes in the eastern parts of the city where they maintain a military presence.

The new attacks came in violation of the ceasefire that took effect in Gaza on October 10.

According to local authorities, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

RelatedTRT World - In pictures: Gaza Palestinians organise event for children affected by Israel's genocide
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance