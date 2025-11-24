Four Palestinians were killed and a fifth was injured by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said on Monday that the bodies of two people were transferred to the facility after an Israeli drone strike in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

Two more people were shot dead by Israeli snipers in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, medical sources said.

A Palestinian was also injured by artillery fire near the so-called “yellow line” in the Al-Shaaf area of Al-Tuffah, the sources said, without providing details about his condition.

According to witnesses, Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes accompanied by tank and helicopter gunfire in northeastern Rafah in southern Gaza.