Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung held comprehensive talks in Ankara aimed at strengthening cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

Erdogan said the leaders discussed bilateral relations covering trade, defence, artificial intelligence, energy, semiconductors, and other fields on Monday.

The two sides also signed a memorandum on plasma technology.

Erdogan noted that bilateral trade currently stands at more than $10 billion and that the goal is to raise it to $15 billion, adding that Türkiye will extend full support to South Korean investors seeking to invest in the country.

“Ankara and Seoul will continue to strengthen their relationship in many areas with a win-win understanding,” Erdogan said.

Stressing that defence cooperation could be deepened through reciprocal training and investment, the Turkish president said:

“Our discussions with the relevant institutions on the establishment of a clean power plant are also ongoing," Erdogan said in a joint news conference with Lee.