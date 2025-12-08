TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
Türkiye and Hungary sign security, culture deals to deepen strategic partnership
Turkish President Erdogan says that Ankara and Budapest are close to reaching $6 billion trade volume target at a joint news conference in Istanbul.
The news conference came after the leaders' meeting. / AA
December 8, 2025

Türkiye and Hungary have signed agreements on many fields, including aviation, security, technology, culture, and education, to enhance bilateral ties, the Turkish president said.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul on Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two countries are close to reaching $6-billion trade volume target.

"We implemented 28 joint actions, allocated resources to joint projects" in 2025, which was declared Türkiye-Hungary Year of Science and Innovation, Erdogan added.

‘Turkic world will gather great energy’

Orban also hailed Türkiye’s regional role and Erdogan’s diplomatic efforts, saying the Turkic world is emerging as a dynamic and strengthening force.

He said Erdogan had told him that a different world is coming and the Turkic world will gather great energy, and that he observed a grand vision behind the concept of "Turkish century."

The Hungarian premier also appreciated Türkiye’s efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, describing Erdogan as "the only successful mediator" in the process.

The news conference came after the leaders' meeting. Orban is paying a visit to Türkiye to attend the 7th Meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

SOURCE:AA
