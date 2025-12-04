US President Donald Trump’s envoys were due to meet Ukrainian negotiators in the Miami area for the third time in two weeks, as Washington pressed its revised plan to end the war and eased some economic measures on Russia.
Two days after Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the US Treasury Department partially suspended elements of the sanctions Trump imposed in October.
The Treasury said the suspension, which runs until at least 29 April, applies to Lukoil-branded gas stations operating outside Russia.
A ban preventing proceeds from returning to Russia remains in place.
Moscow has been under sweeping US and EU sanctions since the start of the war in 2022.
European diplomats have accused Russia of using diplomatic channels to reduce pressure while continuing military operations.
Ukraine seeks clarity
Witkoff and Kushner, acting as Trump’s informal envoys, were set to meet Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov late Thursday over dinner, a US official said.
The meeting is closed to the press.
In an evening address from Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed "complete information" on what was discussed in Moscow.
"Our task now is to obtain complete information about what has been said in Russia and what other reasons Putin has found to prolong the war and to pressure Ukraine, to pressure us, our independence," he said.
"Ukraine is prepared for any possible developments."
Trump said on Wednesday the envoys had a "reasonably good meeting" with Putin and that they believed he "would like to end the war."
But Putin has shown no public willingness to retreat.
Russian forces continue slow advances in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking during a visit to India, Putin described Trump’s diplomacy as "a complex task and a challenging mission," adding: "I believe he sincerely tries to do this."
Delicate phase
Trump previously suggested Ukraine may have to accept territorial losses as part of a settlement.
An early draft of the US plan envisaged Kiev surrendering land that Russia has not captured in exchange for security guarantees falling short of NATO membership.
Witkoff and Kushner have been revising the proposal since their 23 November talks with Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva.
They met again last week in Miami with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The diplomatic push comes at a sensitive time for Zelenskyy, who last week dismissed top aide and negotiator Andriy Yermak after he became embroiled in a corruption probe.