US President Donald Trump’s envoys were due to meet Ukrainian negotiators in the Miami area for the third time in two weeks, as Washington pressed its revised plan to end the war and eased some economic measures on Russia.

Two days after Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the US Treasury Department partially suspended elements of the sanctions Trump imposed in October.

The Treasury said the suspension, which runs until at least 29 April, applies to Lukoil-branded gas stations operating outside Russia.

A ban preventing proceeds from returning to Russia remains in place.

Moscow has been under sweeping US and EU sanctions since the start of the war in 2022.

European diplomats have accused Russia of using diplomatic channels to reduce pressure while continuing military operations.

Ukraine seeks clarity

Witkoff and Kushner, acting as Trump’s informal envoys, were set to meet Ukraine’s chief negotiator Rustem Umerov late Thursday over dinner, a US official said.

The meeting is closed to the press.

In an evening address from Kiev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needed "complete information" on what was discussed in Moscow.

"Our task now is to obtain complete information about what has been said in Russia and what other reasons Putin has found to prolong the war and to pressure Ukraine, to pressure us, our independence," he said.