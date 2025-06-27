Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed a US-brokered peace agreement, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.

Friday’s agreement marks a breakthrough in talks held by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which also aim to attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

At a ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State, the two countries' foreign ministers signed the agreement pledging to implement a 2024 deal that would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern DRC within 90 days, according to a version initialled by technical teams last week and seen by Reuters.

Kinshasa and Kigali will also launch a regional economic integration framework within 90 days, the agreement said.

"They were going at it for many years, and with machetes - it is one of the worst, one of the worst wars that anyone has ever seen. And I just happened to have somebody that was able to get it settled," Trump said on Friday, ahead of the two sides signing the deal in Washington.

"We're getting, for the United States, a lot of the mineral rights from the DRC as part of it. They're so honoured to be here. They never thought they'd be coming."

Trump was due to meet the foreign ministers in the Oval Office later on Friday.

Rwanda has sent at least 7,000 soldiers over the border, according to analysts and diplomats, in support of the M23 rebels, who seized eastern DRC's two largest cities and lucrative mining areas in a lightning advance earlier this year.

The gains this year by M23, the latest cycle in a decades-old conflict with roots in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, sparked fears of a wider war drawing in DRC's neighbours.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe called the deal a turning point. DRC’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner said the agreement must be followed by disengagement.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the initialled version of the agreement.

Economic deals

Massad Boulos, Trump's senior adviser for Africa, told Reuters in May that Washington wanted the peace deal and accompanying minerals deals to be signed simultaneously this summer.