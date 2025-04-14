Azerbaijan has accused France of “hypocrisy” regarding its position on current border tensions in the South Caucasus after remarks by the French foreign minister.

Earlier in the day, Jean-Noel Barrot, ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters that Paris is concerned about the growing tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, expressing hope that the EU’s mission will grow in size to observe and contain the tensions.

Barrot also called for the signing of the finalized peace deal between the two countries, and for the release of what he described as “arbitrary detainees.” Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on X that France’s supply of weapons to Yerevan, as well as its “long-lasting anti-Azerbaijani position that do not serve peace,” and contradicts Barrot's concerns over regional tensions.