Azerbaijan slams France over 'hypocrisy' on South Caucasus tensions
Azerbaijan accuses France of fuelling regional instability with arms supplies to Armenia, despite Paris urging calm and backing EU observer mission.
Earlier in the day, Jean-Noel Barrot, ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters that Paris is concerned about the growing tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. / TRT World
April 14, 2025

Azerbaijan has accused France of “hypocrisy” regarding its position on current border tensions in the South Caucasus after remarks by the French foreign minister.

Earlier in the day, Jean-Noel Barrot, ahead of an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, told reporters that Paris is concerned about the growing tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, expressing hope that the EU’s mission will grow in size to observe and contain the tensions.

Barrot also called for the signing of the finalized peace deal between the two countries, and for the release of what he described as “arbitrary detainees.” Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said on X that France’s supply of weapons to Yerevan, as well as its “long-lasting anti-Azerbaijani position that do not serve peace,” and contradicts Barrot's concerns over regional tensions.

“This duality exposes France's hypocrisy,” Hajizada said, arguing that the signing of the peace deal and lasting stability in the region requires addressing “core issues,” particularly Armenia’s constitution, which Baku has stressed contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
