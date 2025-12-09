A fire tore through a seven-storey office building in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people. A suspected battery explosion ignited a rapid blaze that spread to the upper levels of the building before being put out, police said.

Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the death toll had risen to 22 from an initial count of 17, warning it could climb further as emergency crews continue searching the wreckage for survivors or additional victims.

He added that most of those killed were women, including a pregnant woman.

Battery explosion caused the fire

Authorities believe a battery on the first floor exploded, triggering a fire that raced upward through the building used by an agricultural drone services company. Many victims are thought to have died from asphyxiation rather than burns.