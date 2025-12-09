WORLD
2 min read
Jakarta office tower inferno leaves 22 dead after suspected battery blast
Investigators say an exploding battery likely sparked the fast-spreading blaze as firefighters continue searching the seven-storey building for more victims.
Jakarta office tower inferno leaves 22 dead after suspected battery blast
Authorities believe a battery on the first floor exploded, igniting a fire that rapidly swept through the seven-storey office block. / Reuters
December 9, 2025

A fire tore through a seven-storey office building in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people. A suspected battery explosion ignited a rapid blaze that spread to the upper levels of the building before being put out, police said.

Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro said the death toll had risen to 22 from an initial count of 17, warning it could climb further as emergency crews continue searching the wreckage for survivors or additional victims. 

He added that most of those killed were women, including a pregnant woman.

Battery explosion caused the fire

Authorities believe a battery on the first floor exploded, triggering a fire that raced upward through the building used by an agricultural drone services company. Many victims are thought to have died from asphyxiation rather than burns.

RECOMMENDED

More than 100 firefighters and 29 fire trucks were dispatched to battle the blaze, which sent thick smoke billowing across the commercial district. 

Crews were still working to cool the structure and clear several heavily smoke-logged floors. “We will search the place again once it is cleared,” Susatyo said.

AFP footage showed a charred facade with shattered windows, as firefighters used industrial fans to vent the building. Onlookers gathered behind police lines as crews carried out body bags.

RelatedTRT World - Indonesia extinguishes blaze after ammo depot explodes

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets