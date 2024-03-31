Firefighters have managed to extinguish a blaze that levelled an ammunition warehouse just outside the Indonesian capital after a series of explosions, an officer said Sunday.

The first explosion was heard at around 6:00 pm (1100 GMT) on Saturday at a depot used to store expired ammo inside a military complex near Jakarta.

Twenty-seven fire trucks were deployed to the location and firefighters managed to douse the blaze by 3:45 am Sunday.

"We can confirm the fire has been put out, but we are still conducting the cooling down process at the moment to anticipate the possibility of other fire spots," Jakarta city military chief Mohamad Hasan said during a televised press conference.

"Praise God, there have been no fatalities until now," he said.