Australia expelled Iran's ambassador on Tuesday, accusing the country of being behind anti-Semitic arson attacks in Melbourne and Sydney.

It marks the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said intelligence services had reached a "deeply disturbing conclusion" that Iran directed at least two alleged anti-Semitic attacks.

According to Albanese, Tehran was behind a fire attack on a kosher cafe, the Lewis Continental Cafe, in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024.

It also directed an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, the prime minister claimed at a news conference, citing the intelligence findings. No physical injuries were reported in the two attacks.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Albanese said, accusing Tehran of attempting to “undermine social cohesion and sow discord.”

Diplomatic ties will resume

Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata" and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.

Australia also withdrew its own ambassador to Iran and suspended the embassy's operations in Tehran.

The diplomats were said to be "safe in a third country", Albanese noted.

Australia will also legislate to list Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation, he said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said it was the first time in the post-war period that Australia had expelled an ambassador.